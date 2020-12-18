Daniel A. “Dan” Persic, 69, a well-known St. Petersburg resident and a former Bruin business owner, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, December 17, 2020, while working outside at his home.

Daniel was born in Pittsburgh on September 24, 1951. He was the son of the late Mark and Annie H. Kinkella Persic.

He was a 1969 graduate of North Catholic High School and graduated with a degree in forestry from Penn State University at Mont Alto. Dan was first employed by Weyerhaeser in Washington State and retired as a timber buyer and surveyor for Hickman Lumber in Emlenton.

In 1991 Dan purchased Bruin Lanes and operated it with the help of his son, Barry, and other family members, for more than 20 years. Dan was committed to the success of the St. Petersburg Cemetery and spend countless volunteer hours working in the cemetery. He was the long-time board president and sexton of the St. Petersburg Cemetery Association. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, riding his side by side, company of his family, reading, bowling, golfing, playing the guitar, singing, acting in local theater productions, and Dan was a founding member of the “Men of Faith” singers, a well-known Christian singing group in the A-C Valley area. Dan enjoyed baking bread and, according to his granddaughter, made “great burgers.” Dan was a devoted Christian and had most recently been attending the Park Hill Church of God.

Dan is survived by his wife, Vickie Ashbaugh Persic, whom he married at The Memorial Church of Our Father in Foxburg on September 19, 1992. Also surviving are four children, Barry S. Barger and his wife, Renae, of Cabot, Angela M. Cardimona and her husband, Nick, of Trucksville, Mychael Davis and her husband, Bill, Poway, CA, and Danelle Persic of Grove City; three grandchildren, Michael Davis, Olivia Persic, and Bayley Davis; a brother, Mark Persic and his wife, Anna Jane, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Rita Kapezynski and her husband, Gary, of La Center, WA; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” Ashbaugh of St. Petersburg; his brothers-in-law, Dennis Ashbaugh and Cindy, of St. Petersburg and Jeffrey Ashbaugh and his wife, Rhonda, of Butler, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Denton “Doc” Ashbaugh.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held Monday at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg with the Rev. Doug Brink and the Rev. Dan Myers, United Methodist pastors, officiating. Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054 or the St. Petersburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 225, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

