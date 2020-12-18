Elizabeth J. “Betty” Hartman, 93 of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro & Atlantic, PA, passed away on December 15, 2020, at Avalon Springs in Mercer.

Betty was born on January 29, 1927, in Bradford to the late Walter and Coletta (Guth) Schultz. She was a 1944 graduate of Shippenville High School and worked in her early years at Reznor in Mercer. She then worked as a homemaker for her husband and children.

Betty was Catholic by faith and attended St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church in Stoneboro. She enjoyed the outdoors and living in the country. She liked tending to her garden and most of all, spending time with her beloved family.

Betty married her beloved husband, Leason L. “Lee” Hartman on September 19, 1946; he preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her children, Cheryl Barton and husband Mike of College Station, TX, Beth Hartman of Meadville, and David Hartman of Atlantic, daughter-in-law Donna Hartman of Stoneboro, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and sister Kay (Schultz) Crawford and husband Jack of Camp Hill, PA.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Daniel and Steven Hartman, and granddaughter, Lisa Hartman.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place next to her beloved husband in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Stoneboro.

