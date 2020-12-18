Featured Local Job: Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

