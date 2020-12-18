Howard “Clair” Pritts Sr., 88, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 3:25 A.M., Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born February 15, 1932, in Indian Head, Fayette County, he was a son of the late Ernest and Blanche Hostetler Pritts.

He was a 1950 graduate of Connellsville High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He earned a National Defense Service Medal.

Howard worked at Franklin Steel for 37 years and retired from there.

In his earlier years, he was a Sandycreek Township police officer. He played in Men’s baseball leagues and was an avid golfer who shot a hole in one. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and going on fishing trips with his brother, Merle. Howard was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirate fan. Above all, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family.

Howard enjoyed traveling and was proud to have been to all 50 states. He spent several winters in Florida with family. He enjoyed a Navy “Tiger Cruise” from Hawaii to San Diego on the USS Tarawa LHA-1 with his grandson, Mark; son, Howard; and son-in-law, Chris.

He was raised and married in the Church of God. He most recently attended Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin. Over the years, he took several mission trips to Haiti, the Dominican Republic and New Mexico.

On November 28, 1953, he married the former Norine Snyder and she preceded him in death on February 2, 2000.

Surviving are five children, Gary Pritts and his wife Bonnie Jean of Connellsville, Barry Pritts of Franklin, Howard Pritts Jr. and his wife Pam of Franklin, Danny Pritts and his wife Bonnie Kay of Cape Coral, FL and Bonnie Sue Myers and her husband Chris of Franklin; five grandchildren, Tina Pritts, Michael Pritts and his wife Neisha, Heather Rutherford and her husband Christopher, Julie Myers and Mark Myers and his wife Liga; seven great-grandchildren, Aneica Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Breanna Pritts, Emma Pritts, Mercedes Myers, Penelope Myers, Ella Myers and Brixton Clair Rutherford expected in April 2021; three step great-grandchildren, Darius Cassano, Damian Cassano, and Zarria Cullins and a great-great grandchild, Amaria Johnson.

Additionally surviving are two sisters, Jane McMillen and Betty Freed and two brothers, Kyle Pritts and Jack Pritts. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Merle Pritts, Blaine Pritts and most recently Vernon Pritts. According to his brother Vernon’s obituary, all the Pritts children were well behaved and never caused any trouble for their parents, school teachers, or community. At least that is what their children were told.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Due to COVID-19, services with Military Honors will be held at a later date.

Howard will be laid to rest next to his wife at Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

