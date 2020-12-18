James R. McDonald Sr., 89, of Franklin and formerly of Oil City died at 5:00 A.M. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born November 26, 1931, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Victor J. and Bertha Carbaugh McDonald.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Sgt. During the Korean War.

He had worked 28 years for the City of Oil City.

Jim was married on March 21, 1959, to the former Barbara J. Gilliland and she preceded him in death on July 6, 2009.

A member of St. Joseph Church, Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Jake. He also enjoyed coloring.

He was a member of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, the Franklin VFW and the PNA Club.

He is survived by 7 children and their spouses, Dixie Johnson and her husband Rick of Oil City, James McDonald Jr. and his wife Linda of Franklin, Judy Spence & her husband Daniel of Oil City, Rose Flickner and her husband Curtis of Mercer, Joyce Reed and her husband Dave of Oil City, John McDonald and his wife Melinda of Oil City, and Arthur (Art) McDonald and his wife Bridgette of Franklin; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild also survive. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Ann Settlemire and her husband John of Fayetteville, PA.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Simons and her husband Lyle.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Lieutenants Gene & Angel Spence, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA. 16323

Due to Covid-19, facemasks must be worn inside the funeral home and the number of visitors will be monitored and safety measures will be enforced.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

