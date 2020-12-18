John Winston Gunning, 68, of Fisher, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 24, 1952, to the late John Wesley Gunning and Mary Virginia (Daugherty) (Gunning) Seybert in Brookville, PA.

John graduated from the Brookville Area School District with the class of 1970. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for one year.

On September 5, 1998, John married Lisa Shofestall in Corsica; she survives him.

John worked at Beverage Air for thirty-nine years before retiring in 2009. He owned his own business called Gunning Painting, where he painted many buildings in the surrounding areas over the years. He was a member of the Eagles in Clarion #3807.

John loved to gamble and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed sports and played on many of the sports teams in Brookville, in addition to coaching many little league sports teams. Later in life he spent his time watching his youngest son play football at Clarion University.

John’s family was the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed spending time with his wife of twenty-two years and working with his sons. In addition to his wife, John is survived by three sons, Eric Gunning, Nate Gunning, and Jimmy Gunning; sister, Vicki (Bill) Ellin; grandchild, Deacon Gunning; brother-in-law, John Shofestall; sister-in-law, Debra (David) Filson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in passing by one grandchild, Maleena Gunning; twin brother, Jerry Gunning; sister-in-law, Diane Brosius; stepfather, Leland “Abie” Seybert; and mother-in-law, Mildred Shofestall.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

