Lawrence Floyd Heckathorn, 74, of Oil City, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born April 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Ellsworth and Audrey Heckathorn of Cornplanter Hill, Oil City.

Larry was involved with the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital as an infant and throughout his teenage years working with doctors to identify the cause of his curvature of the spine. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Larry was very proud of his ability to live independently for over 35 years with the help of family and caretakers.

For many years, he worked and then retired from Venango Training and Development Center of Seneca. He was active in the Easter Seal organization and competed and volunteered many years with Special Olympics and was proud of his many medals and awards that he received.

Larry enjoyed fishing and participating in outdoor activities with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Surviving is a sister, Viola Carll of Dempseytown; a brother, Dennis Heckathorn of Kentucky; and cousins, Laura Carson and Laurene Welms of Oil City. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews and 35 great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Joann Stephenson, of Grove City.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Heckathorn and wife Shirley; a sister, Margaret (Peg) Reeves; a brother-in-law, William R Carll; and a special aunt, Lavina Jones Wonsettler.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City.

Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to the Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA. The church always was there for Larry over the years.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

