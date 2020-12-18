Local Child Enrichment Provider Publishes Book on Online Education During Coronavirus

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local child enrichment provider recently published a book giving firsthand knowledge on the benefits and the concerns regarding online education.

CEO and owner of Next Step Therapy Tracy Cowles recently published “Online Education During Coronavirus,” a book that explores the following aspects of online learning:

– Is online school a viable option for your child?

– How does online school differ from homeschooling?



– Is the local school district’s new online school comparable to professional online schools?– 70 benefits of online school– 20 concerns regarding online schooling

Here is an excerpt from Chapter 1 of Online School During Covid-19

For all of us, what we know is what we know. What we grew up with and what we have been exposed to determines our attitude about what is “normal.” In the area of education, some 98 percent of us received our primary and secondary education through either a public or private school. We are indoctrinated to believe that “school” is when your kid gets on a bus or is dropped off at a building and goes into a class where a teacher educates and manages the classroom. Those of us who home or online school refer to those types of schools as “brick and mortar.” When considering online school, it is imperative that parents understand that online school ie VERY different from what you are familiar with. One of the “issues” related to online school is that there is more turnover than in public and private schools. In general, every year, each online school has a certain percentage of children that are enrolled and then disenrolled within the first three weeks, six weeks, or nine weeks of school. Online school detractors point to this as a “failure” of online schools. I do not see it that way at all. What I have seen is that parents do not do enough research and do not read the fine print while they are enrolling their child. They sometimes have no idea what they are signing up for.

For more information on Cowles book, visit https://www.amazon.com/Online-School-During-Covid-19-Cowles/dp/109833101X.

About the Author:

Tracy Cowles is the CEO and owner of Next Step Therapy and Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center. Tracy was born in Venango County and attended Cranberry Schools.

She is a speech-language pathologist and is a graduate of Clarion University. Tracy has provided speech therapy in nursing homes, through home health programs, in hospitals, and for early intervention programs. Through her work in early intervention and home health programs, Tracy noticed a need for specialized pediatric services in Venango County and surrounding areas. Tracy created Next Step Therapy/Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center so that local families can have access to high-quality therapy services with pediatric therapists.

