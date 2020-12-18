Mary Jane Goble, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville, PA.

Mary Jane was a homemaker and an avid gardener and spent many hours working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She was born in Shippenville on December 3, 1930, to the late Frederick Clyde and Ida (Burkett) Goble.

Mary Jane is survived by her sister, Mildred June Walters, of Tionesta, PA, and nieces and nephews, Mary Alice Price (Robert Pringle) of Tionesta, PA, Vincent (Janice Beane) Walters of Tionesta, PA, Nancy (Ted) Doyle of Monroeville, PA, Karen (John) Holman of Monroeville, PA, Kenneth Horn of Delmont, PA, and Wesley Walters of Tionesta, PA. Also surviving are one great niece and one great nephew, eight great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great niece.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ernest Leroy Goble; and sisters, Lorraine Horn of Monroeville, PA; and twins, Adeline and Margery Goble of Shippenville, PA.

Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A Funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 at a time.

