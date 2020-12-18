Michael Patton Advising: Should You Pay Off Student Loans Early or Save for Retirement?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Should You Pay Off Student Loans Early or Save for Retirement?
For adults with student debt and extra money on hand, deciding whether to pay off student loans early or put those funds toward retirement can be tricky. It’s a financial tug-of-war between digging out from debt today and saving for the future, both of which are very important goals. This decision is relevant today considering that roughly 62% of college graduates in the class of 2019 had student debt, with an average debt of $28,950.(1) This amount equates to a monthly payment of $293, based on a 4% interest rate and standard 10-year repayment term.
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
