Christmas Gift Card Sale to Benefit Local Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Area shoppers will have the opportunity to save big on gift cards while supporting their favorite local restaurants at the Explore Christmas Gift Card Sale being held on Monday, December 21, at The Haskell House.

Gift cards from the following local restaurants will be available for purchase:

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

The Washington House

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge

Vince’s Tavern

Wanango Country Club

The Allegheny Grille

The Korner Restaurant

Cozumel Restaurant

Deer Creek Winery

Lost in the Wilds Brewing

Clarion River Brewing Co.

Mechanistic Brewing Co.

Additional restaurants to be added.

Joanne Bauer, Vice President of Explore Your Town, Inc. and co-owner of The Haskell House said the event was organized as a way to help restaurants struggling due to Governor Tom Wolf’s current mitigation orders. The order limits restaurants and bars to takeout only.

“We wanted to find a way to help bridge the gap and generate some revenue for local businesses that are limited to takeout right now,” said Bauer.

Bauer said restaurants have responded positively to the idea and the community has come together to help, including Gary Wiant at Vinyl Graphics in Shippenville, who donated a large banner and other signs to help promote the event.

Every paying customer will receive a prize. Prizes range from lottery tickets to local merchandise to gift cards.

Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize package.

The event will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Haskell House, located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Restaurants and other local businesses interested in participating should email news@exploreClarion.com.

