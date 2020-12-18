Registration Open for 2021 Get*Fit Challenge at No Excuses

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is currently open for 2021 Get*Fit Challenge at No Excuses in Clarion.

No Excuses Training & Coaching is offering its 7th Annual GET*FIT Challenge.

With the chaos of 2020, many individuals have lost their ambition and drive in many areas of health and wellness. That, along with the closure of gyms, and crazy schedule adjustments, have left a dire need for a big motivational push.

The GET*FIT Challenge is built to promote teamwork and peer support in achieving healthier lifestyle habits. Our health and wellness – physically, mentally, and socially – is of the utmost importance at this time. The goal of this challenge is to provide a positive outlet to focus on these things in the safest way possible and to educate participants on creative ways to work around the many new obstacles life has been presenting lately.

The GET*FIT Challenge is an eight-week contest in which teams compete for the end game of total average percentage bodyweight lost. Teams sizes are to be a minimum of four and a maximum of eight. Throughout the contest, participants are provided with weekly support, tips, resources, recipes, and more to help them along the way. Teams submit weekly weigh-ins, and the winning team and top dogs are announced each week. Grand prizes are cash payouts.

As with many things this year, the contest has had to make a few adjustments. However, these adjustments are going to bring a positive change to the challenge.

VIRTUAL options will now open the opportunity to non-local friends and family to join the teams. The accessibility of communication and resources will be much easier and faster this way, as well. Another new addition this year is an add-on option to attend six wellness workshops throughout the contest (virtual options will be available). These workshops will cover a variety of wellness topics that will all assist in achieving overall well-being. These workshops will be available for the public to register but only GET*FIT participants will receive the upfront discount ($20.00 for six workshops).

ACCOMMODATIONS FOR COVID-19: Virtual options will be available for all aspects of the contest. In order to assure that the rules are followed and procedures are fair, all participants will receive specific directions on how to fulfill weight submissions virtually. Any in-person weigh-in will be arranged and scheduled with private time slots in advance. No Excuses will have an app (available to both android and iPhone users) that will be available for communication and submissions and for access to other resources. Zoom and/or other video outlets will be used for any announcements and for all Wellness Warrior Workshops.

To register, click here: https://forms.gle/b1WJTJsBFPRG1hcg6

For any questions, please contact Kristy Droske through the NO EXCUSES Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NoExcusestimeforachange or call/text 814-541-0129.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.