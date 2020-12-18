Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 A.M., Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Born in Franklin on December 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Russell and Katherine Bennett Gulnac.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Richard had worked at JOY Mining Machinery, Inc., early in his career and later retired as a Machinist from Dynamet, Inc. in Washington, PA.

He loved spending time early each morning walking his beloved dog, Taz, around town.

Richard enjoyed taking care of and tinkering with his cars. He was a gun enthusiast and marksman, and an avid Steelers fan.

Above all, family was everything to him, especially his grandchildren. He could always be found attending their school events, sporting events, dance recitals, and theatre performances.

Richard was a kind, pleasant man who never had a bad word to say about anyone.

On October 1, 1966, he married the former Darlene Kimes at St. Patrick Church. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, Drew Gulnac and his wife Kim, and Eric Gulnac and his wife Dori; two daughters, Justine Keith and her husband Nathan, and Dawn Parry and her husband Robert. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Quinlynn Keith and Hayden Keith, Carley Gulnac and Koben Parry, and Nolan Parry.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

Interment will be made at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in Richard’s honor may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

