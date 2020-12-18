Seven Dogs, One Bird Rescued from Mobile Home in Indiana County

SEWARD, Pa. (EYT) – Troopers are investigating an incident of Cruelty to Animals at a residence in E. Wheatfield Twp., Indiana Co.

The investigation was initiated after Indiana-based State Police received a tip on Thursday morning from the Westmoreland County Humane Society regarding the neglect of seven dogs at the residence.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Indiana Patrol Unit members responded to a mobile home at 1252 Rt. 711 Hwy., E. Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. Troopers noted that the front door had been padlocked shut from the outside, the rear door had been nailed shut, windows were open, and a strong, foul odor was detected at the home. Troopers were unable to make contact with the homeowner or receive any response from within the home upon their arrival.

Forced entry was then made into the residence, at which time troopers located a total of seven dogs and one bird inside the residence. The dogs (all pugs) and the bird were all found to be alive and in reasonable health. No deceased animals were found inside the residence. Troopers also observed extremely unsanitary conditions to include dog feces scattered throughout the residence.

As troopers were unable to make contact with or locate the homeowner, assistance was requested from the Indiana County Humane Society. The Indiana County Humane Officer then responded to the scene and took custody of all eight animals.

This investigation continues as troopers are attempting to locate and interview the homeowner/pet owner.

