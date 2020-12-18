 

UPDATE: Lane Restriction on Interstate 80 Westbound Near Knox Lifted

Friday, December 18, 2020 @ 11:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

interstate-80-version3CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound near Knox has been lifted.

The right lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 55 that was put in effect on Friday morning for a tractor trailer recovery from an earlier incident has been lifted.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


