A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Christmas Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

