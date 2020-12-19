Alma Ruth (Hamler) Neel, 95, of Roseville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, while a resident of Brooside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on August 28, 1925, to the late Wilber T. and Pauline (McKinley) Hamler in Rossiter, PA. She graduated from Brookville High School. She worked at Sylvania in Brookville and for Zippo in Bradford, PA, for twenty-five years. Alma married Ernest J. Neel on December 30, 1942, in Pennsylvania; Ernest preceded her in passing on June 26, 2012.

Alma was a member of the Roseville Church of Christ and habitually hosted church and family gatherings. She will be dearly missed by her family and community. Alma is survived by two children, Karen Yesh, and Rick Neel; one sister, Phyllis Ankley; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by three sisters and one brother.

Services will be held privately and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Roseville Church of Christ, 3359 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.