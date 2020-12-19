Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

You won’t meet anyone who doesn’t love these cakelike sandwich cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening

2 cups packed brown sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 teaspoon ground ginger1-1/2 cups canned pumpkin

FILLING:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Dash salt

3/4 cup 2% milk

1 cup shortening

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk the next 6 ingredients; beat into creamed mixture alternately with pumpkin.

-Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake 10-11 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-For filling, combine flour and salt in a small saucepan. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Refrigerate, covered, until completely cooled.

-In another bowl, beat shortening, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add chilled milk mixture; beat until light and fluffy, about 7 minutes. Spread on the bottoms of half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. Store in the refrigerator.

