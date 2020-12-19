Donald “Don” R. Orr, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born October 28, 1934, in Polk, he was the son of the late David and Rachel (Keith) Orr. On April 28, 1955, he married the love of his life, the former Shirley Daugherty; she preceded him in death in 2006.

On June 17, 1954, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict; he was Honorably Discharged as an Airman 2nd Class on December 17, 1957, having earned a Good Conduct Medal and the National Service Defense Medal. During his time in the Air Force, Don was an airplane mechanic.

After returning home, Don spent the next 25 years working as a Welder for Joy Manufacturing, until his retirement.

Don was known by many to be an avid sportsman and athlete. He was gifted in many sports, especially baseball (where he had an audition with to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but transportation issues fell thru), bowling, and golf. He spent many years making and repairing golf clubs, and even taught lessons. Juan Antonio “Chi-Chi” Rodriguez, professional golfer, and even some female professional golfers had their clubs made by Don.

Don was also a simple man, finding joy in everyday pleasures. He attended church every week at the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle and will be missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Keith “Butch” and Richard “Ricky” Orr, both of Franklin; his two grandchildren, Robert Orr of Meadville, and Tennille Orr of Pittsburgh; his two sisters, Maryln Sutley and her husband, Bob, of Franklin, and Kathleen “Kay” Manning of Utica; his brother-in-law, James “Jim” Daugherty; and his two sisters-in-law, Myrna Orr of San Antonio, TX, and Patty Snyder and her husband, Mike, of Polk.

In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his brother, David Orr.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Don will be private and will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Don will be laid to rest next to his wife in Franklin Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.