Jane B. LaKari, 92, of Oil City, PA, died at 7:30 A.M. Friday Dec. 18, 2020, at her home.

Born March 1, 1928, in Erie, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ernest & Ida Johnson Upton.

Jane was a graduate of Millcreek High School.

She married William L. LaKari on November 26, 1947, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2003.

Jane had worked at Sylvania in Pleasantville for over twenty years.

She was a member of the Belles Lettres Club and was a former past president of the Cranberry Lioness Club.

She enjoyed playing Bridge and gardening and her Yorkie, Buddy.

She is survived by three children, David R. LaKari & his wife Kathy of Oil City, Christine A. Fillgrove of Oil City, and Lori R. Ochs of Oil City; three grandchildren, John Henry LaKari of Oil City, Bridget Ochs & her companion Dan Mohnkern of Oil City, and Lucas Ochs & his wife Lynn of Oil City; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Keener and two sisters, Helen Baker and Virginia Smith.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family with interment at Brandon cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to the Belles Lettres Club 405 w. First St. Oil City, PA. 16301

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

