Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.

Born March 16, 1930, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Cecelia Zagst Grolemund.

Mrs. Karg was a 1948 graduate of Cranberry High School. She graduated from the Oil City School of Nursing in 1951 as a registered nurse. She worked different positions in the Oil City Hospital. She later worked in the psychiatric unit of the Oil City Hospital before she retired.

After retiring, she volunteered in the Education Department of UPMC Northwest. Throughout her life, she put her nursing skills to good use in and out of work. She helped many people as a nurse.

Joan and her husband Edward enjoyed many happy years together. They enjoyed gardening, camping, and quality time with their family in their home. They each had their own hobbies and some hobbies they shared together. In addition to doing things with her family, she enjoyed reading, ceramics, sewing, raising flowers, time with the family pets, canning fruits and vegetables, picnics in the back yard, and just sitting on a swing with her husband Edward.

Later, she spent time with her grandchildren, baking, playing games, and working on things around the house. Family and friends were always welcome when they came to visit.

Mrs. Karg was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Church.

On June 6, 1953, she was married to Edward T. Karg who preceded her in death on October 5, 1998.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Karg of Pittsburgh, and Ronald Karg of State College; three grandchildren, Sarah Karg Nowlen of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey Edward Karg, and Brock Daniel Karg of Bellefonte; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis and Floyd Grolemund, and her sister, Margarite Randall.

A private service was held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens where she was interred with her husband.

