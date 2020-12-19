John Rekiel, of 14 Warren St. Oil City passed away on Thursday December 17, 2020, peacefully with family by his side and is now living with his Lord and Blessed Mother who he had great devotion to.

He met his loving wife, Charlotte Jarocki, through letter writing while serving in the US Army in Korea. They got married 66 years ago on April 21, 1954, in Thorpe Wisconsin at St. Hedwig Parish by Father Pekarski.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte; children, Rose Campbell of Oil City, Jeff Rekiel and wife Laarne of Kaneville, Kevin Rekiel and wife Donna of Chapen SC, and Mike Rekiel and wife Tammy of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Josh, Monica, Christopher, David, Lisa, Samantha, Ben, Joey, Joel, and Matt; great grandchildren, Laken, Elissa, Kara, Cody, Kyle, Anna, Aubrey, Braden, Bralynn, Hailey, Sierra, Isabella, Carter, Conner, Noah; and a great great grandchild, Leo. Additionally, he is survived by step grandchildren and great grandchildren, Shawn, Kayla, Jordan, Luke, and Chloe. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.

His work ethic was excellent. Before going into the service, he worked at Jones’s Garage. While in Korea he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He wore his Korean veteran cap daily with great pride. Upon return home he was employed by J & L and later Van Huffel as a crane operator. Retiring after 35 years of service.

His hobbies include fly tying and fly fishing, remodeling his entire house and building furniture for family members, he was an avid reader, and had the neighborhood garden. He always had a helping hand for all.

He was the last surviving member of his family. John was preceded in death by his family, Edward Bartoszek, Jane Johns, Steve, Jerome, and Alex Rekiel, Wanda (Penny) Ebbert, and Albina Schneider.

Visitation will be at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Tuesday December 22 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at St Josephs Church at 2 PM with Fr. Justin Pino celebrating.

Interment is in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials contributions may be made to the Oil City Library.

