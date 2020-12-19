June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 E. State Street, was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.

June was born on June 30, 1929, in Bradford, PA, to Dorothy (Stuck) and Harry Vincent. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Gene (Jake), Earl, and Robert Vincent, and William “Bill” Schwabenbauer, her loving husband of 68 years.

June had a variety of interests, and engaged in all manner of activities and hobbies throughout her 91 years. Mrs. Schwabenbauer, being a perpetual caregiver, attended nursing classes at the Jamestown campus of JCC. She was active in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary for numerous years. She enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, canoeing, and gardening. She also liked bowling, dancing, reading, playing cards, decorating her home, canning, and sewing. June was a true and loyal friend. You were always welcome at her table for a cup of coffee and a good, long chat.

Mrs. Schwabenbauer was a life-long homemaker whose specialty was nurturing growing things. June was an avid gardener with an amazingly green thumb. Her passion was creating beautiful landscapes around her home with colorful shrubs and flowers. In addition to decorative gardening, June, along with her late husband, planted and tended to a robust vegetable garden which they generously shared with friends and neighbors. June was particularly proud of the tomatoes that grew from seed.

Along with her plants, June also nurtured her eight children; she was exceedingly proud of her family. June passed on her quite, yet ever-present strength and sage wisdom to her grateful progeny. She is survived by, William E. Schwabenbauer, Kristine (Schwabenbauer) Medinger, Cynthia (Schwabenbauer) Lindsay, Jon Schwabenbauer, Michael Schwabenbauer, Patrick Schwabenbauer, Nancy (Schwabenbauer) Brooks, Dr. Andrea (Schwabenbauer) Meyer; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

A celebration of June’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in the Veteran’s Field of Honor at Mt. View Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County Emergency Medical Services, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, New York 14760.

