Local Woman Injured in Snow-Related Crash in Cranberry Township

Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Emergency 911 SceneCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman was injured in a snow-related crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township.

Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, as 41-year-old Katie A. Wingard, of Shippenville, was driving a 2018 Jeep Latitude southbound on ice- and snow-covered Hill City Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The vehicle traveled off the west berm impacting an embankment, causing multiple airbags to be released, police say.

Wingard was transported from the scene to UPMC Northwest for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Saturday, December 19, 2020.


