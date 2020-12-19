Lucy A. Ramunno, 79, of Oil City, PA, died at 11:20 P.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Born July 20, 1941, in West Aliquippa, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Anna Antonucci Ramunno.

Lucy had made her home with her sister, Delphine and her husband, Lou after the death of her parents and stayed with them for 35 years.

She enjoyed doing crafts and puzzlebooks.

Lucy was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by her sister, Delphine Bove of Oil City; a sister, Marie Bertoni and husband Dennis and family of Aliquippa; a brother, Anthony Ramunno and his wife Darlene of Aliquippa; a niece, Annette Bove; a nephew, Adam Ramunno; and special friend Carolyn McCaffrey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Louis Bove.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of he family. Interment will be in Mount Olivett Cemetery in Aliquippa. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

