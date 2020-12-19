Margie K. Blair Mahle, 71, of Hilliards, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, December 18, 2020, at her home.

Margie was born in Knox on September 9, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Betty Botz Blair.

She attended A-C Valley Schools and had earned a GED. In her earlier years, Margie was employed at Parker Glass and most recently at Otto’s Tavern.

She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, shopping, and spending time with her family.

Margie is survived by her husband, David K. “Ken” Mahle; two daughters, Patricia Switzer of Emlenton and Gail Gresh and her husband, Brian, of Harbor Creek; a son, Eugene “Ferg” Switzer of Germany; three step children, Jamie Mahle of Pittsburgh, Heather Mahle of Clarion, and Tyler Mahle of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Haley, Corey, Renee, Cody, Donald, Steven, Hannah, and Morgan; five step grandchildren, Isaac, Isabella, Idan, Jessica, and Olivia; 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Virginia “Ginger” Jackson of Bradford, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Anthony; a sister, Louise Cunningham; a brother, Charles “Butch” Blair; and a granddaughter, Brittany Sebring.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday where a funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. (COVID 19 Protocols)

Condolences and contributions to help defray expenses may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com and choosing the donations tab above the obituary.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.