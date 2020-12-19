Mary Leona (Swartzlander) Holben, 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, while a resident of Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville.

She was born on July 12, 1930, to the late Ralph R. and Velma B. (McCullough) Swartzlander in Fairview Twp., PA.

She graduated from Chicora High School with the class of 1950. Mary married Charles M. Holben in 1950; Charles preceded her in passing in 1980. Mary and her husband owned and operated Holben TV and Repair in Reynoldsville, PA.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Brookville, PA. Mary enjoyed crafts and puzzles including jigsaw puzzles and paint by number. Mary’s family lived on a farm and she was primary caregiver to her family and a valuable worker on the farm.

Mary is survived by two grandchildren, Brian M. Holben of Virginia, and Kimberly A. Holben of North Carolina; three great grandchildren, Anna Argotti, Bennett Holben, and Alex Holben; one sister, Hazel Conrad of Chicora, PA; one brother in law, Joe Holben; and one sister in law, Shirley Holben.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in passing by one brother, Ellsworth Swartzlander; and two sons, Randy Holben; and Brian Holben.

Services will be held privately and have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

