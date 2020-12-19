 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Threat Involving C-L School District

Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-limestone-HS (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are currently investigating a threat against C-L School District.

According to police, Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call on December 18, 2020, in which a male subject informed the dispatcher of a threat he heard involving Clarion-Limestone School District.

In response to this information, PSP Clarion sent patrol units from PSP and local borough police departments to monitor all schools in the area while the threat was being investigated and also contacted all school districts in Clarion County to provide information on the perceived threat so appropriate action could be taken.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no other schools were mentioned or considered to be the target of the threat.

Police say the actor is unknown.

This investigation is still active and being investigated, according to police.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.