Police Investigating Threat Involving C-L School District

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are currently investigating a threat against C-L School District.

According to police, Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call on December 18, 2020, in which a male subject informed the dispatcher of a threat he heard involving Clarion-Limestone School District.

In response to this information, PSP Clarion sent patrol units from PSP and local borough police departments to monitor all schools in the area while the threat was being investigated and also contacted all school districts in Clarion County to provide information on the perceived threat so appropriate action could be taken.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no other schools were mentioned or considered to be the target of the threat.

Police say the actor is unknown.

This investigation is still active and being investigated, according to police.

