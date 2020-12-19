Robert E. Stover, 94, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on December 17, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City following a brief illness.

Born September 17, 1926, in Franklin, Bob was the son of the late Rollie T. and Helen V. Brandon Stover. He married Maurine McCarty on June 8, 1948, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2019.

Bob was a WWII Veteran having served with the United States Army. While in the military, he earned the Good Conduct Medal, the WWII Victory Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, and the Army Occupation Medal (Japan).

Bob worked at Joy Manufacturing and retired from A & P, where he worked as a meat cutter. He was a member of VFW Jesse Greer Post, and enjoyed bingo, fishing, hunting, golfing. He especially cherished the times he spent with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Linda S. Exley and her husband, Harold, of Reno; his 2 grandchildren, Kathy Lee May of Oil City and Jennifer Lynn Croyle of Reno; and his two great-grandchildren, Morgan Faye Exley of Franklin and Serina Kristine Croyle of Reno.

As per the family’s request, funeral services for Bob will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

