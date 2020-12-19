Robert Lee “Bob” Deemer, 58, of Strattanville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on Ash Wednesday, March 7, 1962, in Brookville, son of the late Dallas Earl and Ruth Ann Kahle Deemer.

Bob was married on February 21, 1981 to his high school first love, Lisa Cooper, who survives.

He was employed for 26 years at Sealy Mattress in Clarion and currently worked for the Clarion Township as a working Supervisor.

Bob was a member of Clarion County Association of Township Officials, where he served 4 years as Vice President and 2 years as 2nd Vice President on the executive board, that he was a part of for 8 years.

He was also a member of the New Hope Church of Clarion.

Bob was a former member of the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, smoking bologna, gardening, cooking, and talking to friends.

Bob was thought of as a gem, the nicest guy ever known, a big teddy bear under a rough exterior, and the best uncle a kid could ask for. True hospitality, full of life, stories that would make you laugh, and making people feel happy and welcomed. His passion about showing the world Jesus inviting them to church, sharing his faith, praying for and with them was inspiring and encouraging. He was efficient, had great insight, helpful, organized, giving, sufficient, creative, self-disciplined, stable, an excellent leader, a good problem solver, and could fix anything,

His life was far-reaching. His presence felt the moment he walked into the room. The depth of his heart knew no bounds, the care he showed and approval that he bestowed, brought life and renewed love. He was authority graced by kindness, an unmistakable giant that brought an enduring spirit to our world making it complete.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Lisa, of 39 years; two sons, Randon Deemer and Jeremy Deemer and his companion, Mandy McMaster; his daughter, Stacy Deemer; two sisters, Donna Wensel and her husband, David, and Tammy Blake and her husband, Gary; a brother, Tim Deemer and his companion, Paula Beers; two aunts, Dot Husted and Rose Kahle; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Deemer.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

A private family funeral service will follow in the funeral home with Rev. Colin Koch, pastor of the New Hope Church, officiating.

Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 4 p.m. View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park of Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.