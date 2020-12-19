 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Large Crocodile Spotted in Florida Woman’s Back Yard

Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Large-crocodile-spotted-in-Florida-womans-back-yardFLORIDA – A Florida woman who spotted what she initially thought to be a large alligator in her back yard was shocked to find out it was actually a rare crocodile.

Mona Vieregg, 70, said the reptile had been spotted a few times in recent days by neighbors, but it was only when the animal exited the water to sun itself on Vieregg’s floating dock that it was identified as an American crocodile.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.