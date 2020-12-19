Tammy S. Foltz, 53, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare.

Born May 29, 1967, in Greenville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ida Foltz.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School.

Ms. Foltz enjoyed crafting, collecting dolls, and working with children.

She is survived by numerous aunts and uncles.

There will be no public services held for Ms. Foltz.

Interment will be at Hadley Cemetery, Mercer County, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of Furlong Funeral Home.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.