Patsy R. Kapp

Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mom-Mother's Day 2011 (1)Patsy R. Kapp, 92, of Leeper, died early Thursday morning, December 17, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare.

Born on July 31, 1928, in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Kellem and Avanel Smith Kalapos.

She obtained a license in both cosmetology and as a barber; she owned and operated Loretta La Joy Beauty Salon in Warren for many years.

She was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, W. Va.

She was formerly married to F. Richard “Dick” Kapp, he preceded her in death.

Her survivors include a son, Franklin R. Kapp, Jr.; a daughter, Debbie (George) Kapp-Beasley; two grandchildren, Franklin R. (Mia) Kapp III and Joy Staff; and three great grandchildren, Franklin R. Kapp IV, Z-Ana and Xavia Kapp.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and ex-husband are two daughters, Sharon “Cookie’’ Nolan and Jacki D. Kapp.

There are no public services planned for Mrs. Kapp.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


