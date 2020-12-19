 

William “Bill” Bruce Tobias Jr.

Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Tobias, William Obit Photo(Edit)William “Bill” Bruce Tobias Jr., 92, of Brookville, PA, passed away on December 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on November 24, 1928, to the late Oma (Smeal) and Bill Bruce Tobias Sr., in Mineral Springs, PA. He attended school in Sigel, PA. He proudly served his country with the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He married Jane O’Harah on March 31, 1956, in McCalmont Twp.; Jane preceded him in passing on September 14, 2011. He worked at Riverside as a warehouse supervisor for many years until his retirement. Bill was a lifetime Methodist by faith. Bill was a good, hardworking man who loved being outside and in his garage. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. Bill loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his dog, Joey.

Bill is survived by two children, Kimberly (Eric) Tobias-Mineweaser, and Jim (Carol) Woodell; two sisters, Lydia Baker, and Joyce Vargulish; one brother, Dale Tobias; many grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by six sisters, Vivian Confer, Trudy Rhodes, Dolly Dorsey, Erma Vantassel, Alverta Miller, and Geraldine Hoffer; and one great granddaughter, Alexa Mowrer.

Services will be held privately and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


