Clarion American Legion Donates $10K to Toys for Tots

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – American Legion Post #066 in Clarion recently made a donation to make the holidays a bit brighter for kids in need.

(Pictured, left to right: Don Aaron, Tim Halvin, Emily Logue, Bill Yeany, Brent Rhoades, Frank Wolbert, and Sydney Simpson. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

American Legion Post #066 on Monday made a donation of $10,000.00 to Toys for Tots.

Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

The Clarion American Legion Post regularly supports Toys for Tots while also helping support other programs such as the Clarion Sunshine Project, Community Action, Inc., and local efforts toward Pennies from Heaven. In addition, the Legion offers scholarships for local students.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.