Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow before 1pm, then a chance of drizzle and snow. High near 35. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 8am. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Christmas Day = A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.


