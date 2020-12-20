Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange-Glazed Ham

Glaze your Christmas ham this year with this simple recipe!

Ingredients

1 fully cooked bone-in ham (6 to 8 pounds)

1 tablespoon ground mustard



1 teaspoon ground allspice3/4 cup orange marmalade

Directions

-Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Score the surface of the ham, making diamond shapes 1/2 in. deep. Combine mustard and allspice; rub over ham.

-Bake, uncovered, at 325° until a thermometer reads 140°, 2 to 2-1/4 hours. Spread top of ham with marmalade during the last hour of baking, basting occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

