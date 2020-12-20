Constance M. Miller, 74, of Cranberry, died Saturday December 19, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born October 26, 1946, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. & Edna Kurschinske Sumoske.

Connie was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on August 25, 1972, in the Venus Evangelical United Brethren Church to Marvin M. Miller Sr. and he survives.

Mrs. Miller had been employed at the Cranberry School District as a Library Aide and later as a Tittle I Aide.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Connie enjoyed reading and crocheting. She enjoyed volunteering for Veterans organizations and watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Connie also enjoyed going to her grandsons; sporting events and extracurricular activities; Connor and Tyler were her pride and joy.

She and Marv enjoyed dining out and visiting their friends at El Toro Mexican Restaurant.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Buddy Miller & his wife Tammy of Oil City; two grandsons, Connor and Tyler Miller; one brother, Arthur J. Sumoske & his wife Karen of Cooperstown; a brother-in-law, Dennis Fields of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Fields.

Due to the Coronavirus, the family is going to have a private visitation and funeral service in the funeral Home with Rev. Mark Elliston of the Christ Episcopal Church presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the VE.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

