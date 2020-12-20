Doris J. Martz went home to be with her Lord on December 18, 2020, while a resident of Clarview Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was born on May 25, 1927, in Climax to Thomas and Cora Mae (Boyer) Uplinger. She was the last surviving member of her family.

She married Alfred E. Martz on December 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 1, 1996.

They began dairy farming in Clarion County in 1950. She was Al’s right hand man. She milked cows twice a day, cleaned milk tanks, baled hay, and even sold Avon.

When they retired to Arizona in 1977 she began painting and they joined a card club where she enjoyed her time very much. They began to collect antique glassware and furniture and had 3 consignment stores in AZ. She enjoyed working, crossword puzzles, word finds, playing cards, and attending the Senior Center in Distant. She spent her time loving her dogs and cats, watching the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, Cubs, and Jeopardy.

Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.” Her philosophy of life was “Life is too short for families to fight, we need to forgive and get over it.” And “Get your big girl pants on and get er done.” And instead of swearing she’d say “Oh dear gussie.”

She is survived by two sons, Ken Martz in Seale, AL, and Doug (Deby) Martz in Enid Ok; two daughters, Sue (Don) Jeffers, and Linda Martz of New Bethlehem. She has 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tommy and Clarence; sister, Ruth; her husband, Al; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and grandsons Craig Martz and David Martz.

Services will be Tuesday, December 22 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Leatherwood Church with Rev. Don Jeffers and Rev. Doug Henry co-officiating. Burial will be in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.

The family asks that you strictly follow CDC guidelines and come masked and socially distanced in order to protect the grieving family and friends.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Redbank Church Association Food Pantry. P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA. 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

