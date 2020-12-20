Helen Geraldine “Rupp” Buzzard, 89, of Templeton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday evening December 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.

Born April 19, 1931, in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Hulda (Crissman) Rupp. She married Joseph N. Buzzard on May 1, 1950, and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2001.

She was the most kind, thoughtful, Mom, Mother-in-law, sister, grandmother that anyone could ask for. She enjoyed planting a garden and canning. She was known for her homemade pies, raisin filled cookies, and bread. She attended the Distant Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Hopper and her husband, Ed of Widnoon, Judy Neiswonger and her husband, Bud, of Mayport, Connie Sanford and her husband, Greg, of Kellersburg; a son-in-law, Elmer Williams of Widnoon; five grandchildren, Ginger Conner and her husband, Shawn, Tammy Dinger and her husband, Bill, of Distant, Mike Metzler and his wife, Katie, of Ila, Georgia, Diana Wilson of Widnoon, Megan Troup and her husband, Calvin, of Kellersburg; eight great-grandchildren, Haily, Reina and Gavin Metzler of, Ila, Georgia, Kelsey George and her husband, Tyler, of Widnoon, Kinsley Conner of Widnoon, Dawson and Landree Wilson of Widnoon and Samarie Dinger of Distant; three step-grandchildren, Shane Mathis and Addie and Nolan Stewman of Georgia; and four brothers, Preston, Reed, Irvin and Leroy Rupp.

In addition to her parents, and husband Joe, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Williams; four brothers, Dale, Ken, Clayton and Melvin Rupp; and a sister, Ethel Adams.

Private funeral services will be at 1 p.m. for immediate family only on Saturday, December, 19, 2020, at the Distant Baptist Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Westover officiating.

Interment will be held in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

