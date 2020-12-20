James L. Rhoades, 63, of Clarion, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born November 24, 1957, he was the son of Charles and Joan Rhoades of Franklin, PA.

James graduated from Valley Grove Area Schools. He attended Galloway U.M. Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and participating in outdoor activities as well as shooting pool in his spare time. He enjoyed walking and playing with his dogs, and just having plenty of alone time.

Surviving is James’ dad, Charles D. Rhoades and stepmother, Nancy Rhoades; a sister, Susan Rhoades; and brothers, Kenneth and wife Deb Rhoades, Rick Dupont, John Paden, Daniel and wife Tammy Paden; and sister, Pamela Curly (Harvey); a son, Landon Rhoades; and daughter, Tia Rhoades; a granddaughter, Sumer Rhoades; nieces, Amy L. Rhoades, Crystal Vogan, Cheyenne Paden and her partner Austin Craig, and Joann Rhoads; a nephew, Dustin L. Rhoades, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition, James is survived by his previous wife, Sue Domres.

In addition to his mother, Joan Rhoades (Clark), James is preceded in death by sons, James L. Rhoades Jr. and Justin Lee James Rhoades; step son, Jeremy Domres; biological parents, Kenneth Paden and his wife Margaret Paden (Bush); biological sisters, Margaret Huffman (Harvey), and Luella Corbitt (Paden); a granddaughter, Kaylee Raye Dempsey, and previous wife Betty Rhoades.

Due to financial and COVID-19 restrictions, a small, private memorial service will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City for immediate family members only.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango Co. Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or to the Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 999 Heidrick St, Clarion, PA 16214.

In addition, since James loved the outdoors and camping, a beautiful memorial tree can be planted in memory of James L. Rhoades by visiting www.morrisonhome.com, by clicking James’ obituary you may plant a tree or leave an online condolence. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.