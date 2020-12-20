Lewis “Dick” R. Frantz, Jr., 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born May 13, 1933, in Canal Township, Dick was the son of the late Lewis R. and Helen Wygant Frantz Sr. He was married to Patricia E. McKinley on July 3, 1951 and she preceded him in death.

Dick retired in 1989 from Joy Manufacturing where he worked as an assemblyman for 23 years. He and his wife, Patt, were the owners of Seneca Dairy Isle and Frantz Trading Post. He was also a member of Myrtle Lodge #316, the New Castle Consistory, the Valley of Oil City, and the Rainbow Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed golfing, was a master woodcarver, liked bowling, traveling, and playing cards.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Lewis R. Frantz III of Franklin and Raymond A. Frantz (Kathy) of Greenville; his two daughters, Deborah S. Covington of Franklin and Rebecca “Becky” L. Moore of Oil City; his six grandchildren, Jay Covington (Tori), Michael Moore, Zachary Covington, Bradley Moore (Kristy), Ryan Covington, and Jacob Frantz; and his fifteen great-grandchildren, Mariah (Travis), Noah, Camryn, Asher, Rowyn, Maddie, Casey, Cody, Althea, Jasmine, Jade, Piper, Quinn, Paisley and Maverick. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Lilian Daugherty of Franklin and Dorothy McKinley of Denver, CO.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela M. Barnes, and his son-in-law, Dale Moore.

As per the family’s request, services will be private and held at the convenience of Dick’s family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Oil City First Church of God – 11 East 8th Street, Oil City PA 16301 and/or the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church – c/o Sarah Schwegler, 621 Buttermilk Hill Road, Franklin PA 16323.

The Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.