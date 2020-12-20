Linda J. Musser, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

Born in Brookville on March 14, 1952, she was the middle daughter of Gene and Bonnie (Collett) Hoover. On June 23, 1979, she married Donald Musser who survives. They were happily married for 41 years.

Linda was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and of Clarion University where she earned both a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She taught Elementary School for a number of years in the Redbank School District before leaving to have a family.

She had a son, Matt, whom she dearly loved and adored. She was a homemaker who was devoted to her family and the family farm. Prior to her illness, Linda was staying with her mother to care for her. She loved to read, to cook, and to mow. She kept the farm mowed to perfection.

Linda is survived by her mother, Bonnie Hoover, of New Bethlehem; her husband, Don; and her son, Matt, both of New Bethlehem; her oldest sister, Nancy Brocious, of New Bethlehem; her youngest sister, Ruth Ann Statewicz, of Indiana, PA; her nephew, Ben Statewicz; and his wife, Bethany, of Kittanning.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Gene Hoover; her brother, Tom Hoover; and her grandparents.

At Linda’s request, there will be no viewing. There will be a private memorial service for immediate family at a later date.

Interment will be in Salem Cemetery at Frogtown.

The Alcorn Funeral home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

