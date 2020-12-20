 

Mary Kathryn Uplinger-Smith Himes

Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

20201217_221818 (1)Mary Kathryn Uplinger-Smith Himes, age 75, of Maple Street, Hawthorn, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 17, 2020, following a brief illness.

Mary was born on January 28, 1945, in Reynoldsville, the eldest daughter of Samuel Richard Smith and Adaline McDonald Smith. She graduated from Clarion Limestone schools.

On October 31, 1964, Mary was wed to Joseph Himes, Sr. She spent the next 56 years building a home and a life with her husband, devoting herself to caring for her family and friends. Mary always put the needs of others above her own, and will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and caring woman by those who loved her dearly.

Mary was blessed with two sons, Joseph Himes, Jr (Amy) of Hawthorn and Dave Himes of Cottage Hill, whom she adored.

Mary is survived by her brother, Bob Smith, of Erie, and her three sisters, Marty McClaine (Butch) and Deb Fleming (Henry) of Clarion, and Dot Renninger of Pittsburgh.

Mary treasured her grandchildren, Cory Mumford (Brittani) of Smicksburg, Kayla Himes (Ryan Hawk) of New Bethlehem, and Megan and Abby Himes, both of Hawthorn. She also had three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Piper, and Preslee Mumford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rick Smith; a nephew, Michael Smail, and numerous aunts and uncles.

The loss of Mary has left an immeasurable void for her husband, children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Mary loved her. She was truly an angel sent to earth and love is her legacy.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held with immediate family, officiated by Preacher John Kerr of the Roseville Church of Christ.

Interment will be held in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hawthorn Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


