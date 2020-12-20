 

Say What?!: Goat Rescued Two Months After Slaughterhouse Escape in New Jersey

Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Goat-rescued-two-months-after-slaughterhouse-escape-in-New-JerseyNEW JERSEY – A goat that evaded capture for two months after escaping from a slaughterhouse was ensnared by an animal rescue group in New Jersey and will now be given a new home.

Nicole Asher, owner of Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery, said in a post on the group’s Facebook page that the goat walked into a trap set by the organization on Wednesday night, at the start of the nor’easter storm.

Read the full story here.


