Say What?!: Goat Rescued Two Months After Slaughterhouse Escape in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – A goat that evaded capture for two months after escaping from a slaughterhouse was ensnared by an animal rescue group in New Jersey and will now be given a new home.

Nicole Asher, owner of Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery, said in a post on the group’s Facebook page that the goat walked into a trap set by the organization on Wednesday night, at the start of the nor’easter storm.

