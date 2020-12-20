Emergency Crew Responds to Snowmobile Fire in Shippenville



SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Local emergency responders were called to a snowmobile fire on State Route 66 in Shippenville on Saturday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the fire was called in at 3:23 p.m.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 19255 Paint Blvd.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The scene was cleared at 4:08 p.m.

