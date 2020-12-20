 

Emergency Crew Responds to Snowmobile Fire in Shippenville

Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

B1C4DB34-8355-4662-BD77-DFD537AF9D90
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Local emergency responders were called to a snowmobile fire on State Route 66 in Shippenville on Saturday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the fire was called in at 3:23 p.m.

A0E9480E-6615-4FC6-8AE3-E314E98C675F

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 19255 Paint Blvd.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The scene was cleared at 4:08 p.m.

4167A080-76F4-4567-8846-D5A81ED58E54


