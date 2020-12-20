SPONSORED: Bird Feed Delivery Now Available at J&J Feeds and Needs!
Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
Due to the uptick in cases of Covid-19, J&J Feeds and Needs is offering Bird Seed delivery services for you and your loved ones who feel safer at home!
Enjoy bird watching from the comfort of your own home thanks to J&J Feeds and Needs!
J&J offers nothing but the best for birds of all kinds including:
- J&J Custom Bird Seed (Black Oil, Cracked Corn, Millet, Peanuts)
- Black Oil Sunflower Seed
- Nyjer Seed
- Suet Cakes
- Peanuts
- And Much More!
Also check out the new gift baskets now available!
Please call 814-226-6066 for safe delivery options or stop in to check out what all they offer!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
