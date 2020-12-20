SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Brunch Meals To-Go
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Allow Chef Jeff, at Wanango Country Club, to do the cooking for you this Christmas.
This special is open to the general public.
ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY 9:00 a.m. ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22nd.
Curbside Pick-up Available.
Please call 814-676-8133 and use option #3 to place your order. *If there is no answer, please leave a detailed message, preferred pick-up time, your name, and your phone number. We will call you back to confirm that we have received your order.
These packages serve eight to 10 people. (Packages may not be split.)
Christmas Eve Dinner Package #1: $100.00
All orders must be picked up on Christmas Eve between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Please let us know what time works best for you.)
Entrée:
Honey Glazed Ham
Starch (choose 1):
Scalloped Potatoes or Redskin Mashed Potatoes
Vegetable (choose 1):
Honey Glazed Carrots or Green Bean Almondine
Salad (choose 1):
Caesar Salad or Garden Greens Salad
Also Comes With:
Rolls & Butter
Cookie & Brownie Assortment
**Add additional items $20.00 each**
Christmas Eve Dinner Package #2: $225.00
All orders must be picked up on Christmas Eve between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Please let us know what time works best for you.)
Entrée:
Prime Rib
Starch (choose 1):
Scalloped Potatoes or Redskin Mashed Potatoes
Vegetable (choose 1):
Honey Glazed Carrots or Green Bean Almondine
Salad (choose 1):
Caesar Salad or Garden Greens Salad
Also Comes With:
Rolls & Butter
Cookie & Brownie Assortment
**Add additional items $20.00 each**
Enhance Your Package with both Honey Glazed Ham & Prime Rib entrees: $250.00
Christmas Morning Brunch Package: $90.00
All orders must be picked up on Christmas morning between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. (Please let us know what time works best for you.)
Pick six (6) items from the list below to complete your Christmas Brunch.
**Add additional item $15.00 each**
- Scrambled Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage Links
- Hash Browns
- Home Fries
- Biscuits w/Sausage Gravy
- Muffin/Danish Assortment
- French Toast Sticks
- Fresh Fruit Salad
- Brownie/Cookie Assortment
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.