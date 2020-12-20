Stewart E. “Ed” Black, 89 of Knox passed away on December 19, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

Born on January 20, 1931, in Huefner, he was the son of the late John D. and Marion Baker Black.

On August 8, 1953, he was married to the former Joann Beichner Black who preceded him in death on March 6, 2002. He was then married to Maryne Hiwiller Black on May 28, 2004, and she survives.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Ed served his country in the Army during the Korean War conflict with an Honorable Discharge on November 12, 1954, while on base at Ft Knox, Kentucky. Upon discharge from the Army, he worked for Wolmedorf Trucking an Allaman Bros of Shippenville as a truck driver, bus driver, and mechanic. At the same time, he also worked at Knox Glass Containers in Knox until his retirement.

Ed was his sons’ Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader, and also a little league coach in Shippenville. He also instilled in them the joy of hunting with his motto being, “You got to get lead in the air”. He enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, and family camping trips. Ed enjoyed bingo, going to Florida in the winter months, and most of all being around his family.

He is survived by his wife, Maryne, and his children, Terry (Cindy) Black of Knox, Edward (Karen) Black of Knox, Mark (Janice) Black of Knox, Karen (Mike) Wilson of Venus, and Barbara (Chris) Kerle of Shippenville; seventeen grandchildren: Luke, Matt, and Dan Black; Nathan, Jason, and Jeremy Switzer; Brad, Adam and Ben Black; Emily Black Amanda Black Schreckengost; Bryan, Lindsay, and Kenny Kiskadden; Joe, Shawn, and Heather Kerle Casalicchio. Also surviving are twenty-five grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two step children, late Jack (Sammie) Giering, and Jill (Kerry) Miller; four step-grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Siegel, Lauren Fye, Kellyn Perez, Bryan Miller and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Hattie Sliker of New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joann; three brothers, John, Leland, and James Black; three sisters, Emma Grace Fulton, Virginia Servey, and Betty Traister.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 am and Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am with Rev. Marc Solomon Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding. Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

As per state regulations for Covid-19, the family asks that safety precautions of social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

