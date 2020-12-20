Two Clarion Women Charged After Argument Turns Physical

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two local women who were reportedly involved in physical altercations in Clarion Township late last month.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Tiffany Denise Dhillon and 27-year-old Jillian Dawn Judkins, both of Clarion.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:22 p.m. on November 23, Tiffany Denise Dhillon got into an argument with her neighbor, Jillian Dawn Judkins. Dhillon reportedly struck Judkins in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her by the hair, and hit her head off the ground, resulting in physical injuries.

Judkins then deployed pepper spray in Dhillon’s face before returning to her own apartment. Dhillon then also returned to her own apartment, the complaint states.

A short time later a known woman entered Dhillon’s apartment, and she and Dhillon began to argue. Dhillon and the known woman then allegedly grabbed one another, and Dhillon pulled out some of the woman’s hair before they were separated, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Dhillon and Judkins through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 16:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

An additional summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact was filed against Dhillon.

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

